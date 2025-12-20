By Emily Standley Allard

With all the talk of drones and unexplained theatrics in the skies as of late you have to wonder. Have aliens walked among us since the dawn of time?

As a fan of the shows Ancient Aliens, Skinwalker Ranch and of course E.T., like many I’ve always been fascinated with the idea of extra-terrestrials.

The history of UFO sightings spans centuries, encompassing a wide range of phenomena that have intrigued, puzzled, and sometimes alarmed people across the globe.

This article will take you through the evolution of UFO sightings, from ancient accounts to modern-day encounters, highlighting significant incidents that have contributed to the ongoing debate and fascination with unidentified flying objects.

Ancient Beginnings

The story of UFO sightings begins in ancient times.

Texts, artworks, and even cave paintings from different cultures hint at encounters with celestial phenomena or beings that could not be explained by the knowledge at the time.

For instance, ancient Indian texts such as the Mahabharata and the Ramayana mention vimanas, flying machines that were used by the gods.

The Middle Ages to the Renaissance

During the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, there were numerous accounts of mysterious objects seen in the sky.

Chronicles from this period describe sightings of strange stars, fiery globes, and cross-shaped objects traversing the heavens, often interpreted through a religious lens as signs from God or omens.

One of the most famous sightings occurred in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1561.

Residents observed what they described as an aerial battle, followed by the appearance of a large black triangular object and a crash-landing outside the city.

This event was documented in the local newspaper, the Nuremberg Gazette.

The 19th Century: Airship Sightings

The 19th century saw a series of “airship” sightings across the United States, particularly during the 1896-1897 period.

Witnesses reported seeing powered, dirigible-like vehicles equipped with searchlights and sometimes occupants piloting them.

These sightings occurred before human flight was a reality, making them particularly puzzling and sensational at the time.

The Modern Era of UFOs

The modern era of UFO sightings began in earnest in the 20th century, with two pivotal events that shaped public and governmental interest in the phenomenon.

- 1947, Kenneth Arnold Incident: The term “flying saucer” was coined after private pilot Kenneth Arnold reported seeing nine crescent-shaped objects flying at high speeds near Mount Rainier, Washington.

This incident garnered national media attention and is often considered the start of the modern UFO era.

- 1947, Roswell Incident: Perhaps the most famous UFO incident in history occurred near Roswell, New Mexico.

A rancher discovered mysterious wreckage on his land, leading to claims of a recovered alien spacecraft.

The U.S. military stated it was a crashed weather balloon, but the incident has remained at the heart of UFO conspiracy theories.

Government Involvement

The increasing number of ‘UFO’ sightings over the years led to governmental investigations.

In the United States, projects such as Project Blue Book (1952-1969) were initiated by the U.S. Air Force to study UFO sightings.

Although officially it concluded that most sightings were misidentifications of natural phenomena or conventional aircraft, the closure of such projects only fueled more speculation and conspiracy theories about government cover-ups.

Project Blue Book: America’s Cold War UFO Investigation

Project Blue Book was the codename for the U.S. Air Force’s official study of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), which ran from 1952 until its termination in 1969.

It was the third and most extensive of a series of systematic investigations into UFO sightings, following the earlier Project Sign and Project Grudge.

Launched at the height of Cold War anxiety and increasing public fascination with flying saucers, Project Blue Book was both a response to national security concerns and a public relations effort to quell fears of alien visitors.

Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, the project collected over 12,000 UFO reports during its lifespan.

Each case was analyzed to determine whether it could be explained by conventional means—such as aircraft, weather phenomena, or hoaxes—or if it remained “unidentified.”

According to the final report, around 94% of sightings were eventually explained, but about 701 remained officially unexplained.

Notably, some of the most credible sightings involved military pilots, radar corroboration, and visual confirmation by multiple witnesses.

Despite public interest, Project Blue Book concluded with a 1969 report known as the Condon Report, which declared that UFOs posed no threat to national security and offered no evidence of extraterrestrial craft.

The Air Force used this as the justification to shut down the project. Still, many critics—including scientists, researchers, and former military officials—argued that the project was more concerned with debunking sightings than with objectively investigating them.

To this day, Project Blue Book remains a symbol of the government’s complex relationship with the UFO phenomenon, and it continues to fuel both conspiracy theories and genuine scientific inquiry into the unknown.

Global Sightings

UFO sightings are not limited to the United States; they are a global phenomenon.

From the mass sighting over the Nuremberg skies in the 16th century to the Westall UFO encounter in Australia in 1966, where over 200 students and teachers witnessed an unexplained object land and then take off at incredible speed, to the recent 2004 Nimitz encounter recorded by U.S. Navy pilots, UFO sightings continue to captivate the public’s imagination worldwide.

Conclusion

As we can see, the history of UFO sightings is rich and varied, spanning several different eras and cultures.

While many sightings can be explained through scientific analysis as natural phenomena or human-made objects, a small percentage remain unexplained, continuing to intrigue both the public and researchers.

With the U.S. government’s recent acknowledgment of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and the release of declassified videos, interest in UFOs has surged, suggesting that the fascination with what might be flying in our skies is far from over.

The whistleblower, whose identity is being tightly held for his own safety believes the purpose of USAP was to hide such amazing encounters.

Watch the video about UFO crash retrieval operations.

This leaked classified report to Congress described an incident in which a swarm of ‘orb’ UFOs surrounded an F-22 stealth Raptor, forcing it off course.

Highly qualified U.S. Navy pilots — flying from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and training for active duty in the Persian Gulf between 2014 and 2015— told their superiors the objects seemingly defied the laws of physics.

The whistleblower’s report is said to make reference not just to UFOs but to ‘ARVs’ short for ‘Alien Reproduction Vehicle’ - meaning successfully reverse-engineered alien spacecraft.

