Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Elias Lumen's avatar
Elias Lumen
5h

Considering that neuroscience has not even established that consciousness is produced by the brain this seems like an expensive exercise in futility. In fact it's starting to look more like the brain is a reference point and a node for consciousness but it doesn't directly produce it.

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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
9h

They know damn good and well what they are doing. The body is just a body when the consciousness is gone. Yes its probably possible to put consciousness into a body with technology to some degree but i dont think even hidden science can do this. But i am willing to bet they have been trying. All of this is just a show.

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