By Lance D Johnson

May 30, 2025

The CDC Foundation, marketed as a noble partner in public health, operates as a shadowy financial pipeline funneling corporate cash into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Behind the facade of "science-based messaging" lies a rigged system where pharmaceutical giants, fast-food conglomerates, and tech oligarchs dictate policy—while silencing dissent under the guise of combating "misinformation."

This isn’t collaboration; it’s collusion.

The CDC Foundation’s demand for "deference to CDC’s final judgment" reveals the truth: public health has been hijacked by private interests, and free speech is the first casualty.

Key points:

The CDC Foundation, created by Congress in 1992, acts as a financial middleman, channeling millions from corporations like Pfizer, Merck, and Coca-Cola into CDC programs—raising glaring conflicts of interest.

Its "Public Health Communications Collaborative" (PHCC) censors alternative viewpoints, branding factual dissent as "misinformation" while pushing industry-friendly narratives like "safe and effective" vaccines.

CDC Director resignations over stock scandals (e.g., Merck investments) prove the agency is a revolving door for Big Pharma profiteers, not public servants.

A 16% administrative fee on grants lines pockets instead of funding real health solutions, while donors like the Gates Foundation and Johnson & Johnson wield outsized influence.

The CDC Foundation’s 4-star Charity Navigator rating is a smokescreen; its true mission is to legitimize corporate capture of public health policy.

The money trail: How corporations buy CDC policy

The foundation’s donor list reads like a who’s-who of industries with vested interests in shaping health narratives and causing more chronic disease.

Here is the full list of the corporate sponsors of the CDC Foundation.

Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson—all vaccine patent holders—sit alongside PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, whose sugary products contribute to the chronic diseases and infectious disease severity that the CDC claims to fight.

Even Facebook and PayPal, notorious for censoring "anti-vax" content, are partners.

This isn’t philanthropy; it’s a protection racket, a mafia that protects its own interests, steering the CDC in a direction that allows for endless exploitation of the population and suppression of the truth on matters of immunization and holistic health.

Internal documents show the Foundation charges a 16% fee on grants, siphoning funds meant for public health into bureaucratic bloat.

Meanwhile, its PHCC initiative—launched in 2020—functions as a propaganda arm, smearing critics as "anti-science" while platforms like Mailchimp and Facebook silence them.

The message is clear: comply or be canceled.

A history of corruption: From Merck stocks to Gates-funded mandates

The CDC’s credibility collapsed in 2018 when Director Brenda Fitzgerald resigned after reports revealed she bought shares in Merck—a top vaccine manufacturer—while heading the agency.

This wasn’t an anomaly; it was standard practice.

The CDC Foundation’s structure ensures corporate donors enjoy "deference" in policy decisions, from vaccine mandates to obesity guidelines (conveniently absolving Coca-Cola of blame).

The Gates Foundation’s donations further expose the agenda behind the CDC's mandates and runaway vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women.

By funding CDC programs through the Foundation, the late Bill Gates—a man with zero medical training—dictates U.S. health policy while shielding his investments from public scrutiny.

The result? A captured agency that prioritizes patent profits over human lives.

The CDC Foundation’s model is a betrayal of democracy.

By outsourcing public health to corporations, it turns the CDC into a puppet for private profit—not a protector of the people.

The solution isn’t reform; it’s dismantlement.

Dr. Jane Ruby advocates for a full shutdown of the current CDC as it exists today.

Indeed, the US population deserves an independent body of experts recommending better pathways to health and immunity.

Independent journalists, natural health advocates, and truth-tellers must continue to expose this corruption at the CDC.

Supporting alternative media, demanding transparency, and rejecting censorship are the first steps toward dismantling the CDC’s empire of lies.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: this isn’t just about vaccines or soda—it’s about who controls the future of human health.

With the late Bill Gates doppelganger, Pfizer and soda companies in the driver seat, the country will continue on a track of obesity, chronic disease, and vaccine injuries.

READ MORE:

Health and Human Services (HHS) Halts Deadly Disease Research at Fort Detrick BSL-4 Biolab in ‘Safety Stand-Down’

Massive Shake-Up at National Institutes of Health (NIH) & Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Over 5,000 Probationary Employees Fired in Friday Purge

Chemical invasion: The hidden dangers lurking in everyday foods

Behind burnout: Brain scans reveal how long work hours can rewire your brain

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.