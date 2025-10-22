Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zihna Augustine's avatar
Zihna Augustine
21m

My son was in 82nd Airborne back in the 90’s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
2h

They got what they deserve

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture