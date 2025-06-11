By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 11, 2025

The 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg is on standby to assist the National Guard and United States Marines in Los Angeles if disorderly insurrectionists continue impeding the federal government’s deportation of illegal aliens, Real Raw News has learned.

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump, a master tactician, met with the Division’s commander, Major General James Work, after speaking with troops about the lawlessness occurring in Los Angeles and other sanctuary cities like Seattle, Chicago, and New York.

“We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy. That’s what they are,” President Trump said to 1200 troops, defending his decision to deploy 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to LA while accurately referring to violent protesters as an invading enemy.

Following his eloquent address, the president, Gen. Work, and other 82nd Airborne leaders discussed the escalating crisis and the possibility of readying the Division to respond to rebellious insurgents planning chaotic demonstrations in LA, San Francisco, and other hotspots.

A White Hat source at the 82nd, Command Sergeant Major Randolph Delapena, told Real Raw News that President Trump and Gen. Work conversed for nearly three hours yesterday afternoon, with the president telling Work that the country might soon require the 82nd to put in work to mitigate “domestic insurgencies.”

President Trump reportedly inquired about whether the 82nd could establish a landing zone (LZ) in the Hollywood Hills, onto which paratroopers could land after leaping out of C-17 aircraft.

“That’s safer than jumping over downtown LA,” CSM Delapena told RRN. “Skyscrapers are a problem.”

He added verbatim: “General Work let POTUS know we’re ready, willing, and able to defend the country and the Constitution from domestic threats.”