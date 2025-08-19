By Belle Carter

August 19, 2025

Seven nations across the Middle East, Asia and Africa have formally endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his diplomatic efforts in resolving long-standing conflicts.

The endorsements – from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Gabon, Israel, Pakistan and Rwanda – highlight President Trump's role in brokering historic peace agreements involving territorial disputes, ceasefires and regional stability.

The White House has touted the nominations, calling President Trump the "President of PEACE," though the recognition has drawn both praise and skepticism from geopolitical analysts.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev credited President Trump with facilitating a landmark peace agreement between their nations after decades of conflict over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The deal, formalized at the White House last week, established the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," granting Azerbaijan access to the Nakhichevan enclave while ensuring Armenia's sovereignty.

"We've finally succeeded in making peace," President Trump said during the signing ceremony. "The countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever."

In Southeast Asia, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai officials acknowledged President Trump's role in mediating a ceasefire after a violent border dispute displaced over 150,000 people.

Similarly, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema praised President Trump for helping end decades of hostilities between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

WATCH: Rapid Response 47 on X: "WATCH: @SecRubio joins officials from Rwanda and Democratic Republic of the Congo as they sign the historic peace agreement brokered by the Trump Administration. https://t.co/RzJxIYKdha" / X

Controversies and political reactions

While supporters argue that President Trump's unconventional diplomacy yielded tangible results, critics question whether the nominations reflect genuine progress or political maneuvering.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally nominated President Trump in July following tensions with Iran, calling his leadership "pivotal."

WATCH: CSPAN on X: "President Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner at the White House. Prime Minister Netanyahu presents President Trump with a letter he sent to the Nobel Prize Committee nominating President Trump for the Noble Peace Prize. https://t.co/1vOpAxCUk7" / X

Pakistan's government credited President Trump with de-escalating conflicts with India, stating he demonstrated "great strategic foresight."

Still, some analysts note that past Nobel Peace Prize controversies – such as the awards to treasonous President Barack Obama in 2009 and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2019 – show the prize often carries geopolitical implications beyond pure peacebuilding.

Former White House officials emphasized that President Trump's engagement with adversarial regimes, including Syria's Bashar al-Assad, aimed to counter extremist threats while stabilizing volatile regions.

The Nobel Peace Prize has historically recognized leaders who bridge divides, from Nelson Mandela to Mikhail Gorbachev.

President Trump's nominations align with his "peace through strength" doctrine, echoing Cold War-era strategies of leveraging U.S. influence to mediate conflicts.

However, experts caution that lasting peace depends on sustained international cooperation.

"Agreements are just the first step," said Richard Gowan, a UN expert at the International Crisis Group. "The real test is implementation."

President Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nominations underscore his administration's assertive diplomacy, with seven nations crediting his interventions for reducing hostilities in some of the world's most protracted conflicts.

Whether the Nobel committee recognizes these efforts remains uncertain, but the endorsements reinforce President Trump's enduring influence on global affairs.

As geopolitical tensions persist, the debate over his legacy – as a dealmaker or a divisive figure – continues to evolve.

Watch the video below where Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders laud President Trump, saying the POTUS deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

BOTTOMLINE

As of August 2025, multiple reports indicate that seven nations have publicly nominated or endorsed President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, primarily citing his administration's role in mediating recent ceasefires and peace agreements in conflict zones.

These nominations come from heads of state or government officials, who are qualified nominators under Nobel rules.

Note that the Nobel Committee keeps official nominations confidential for 50 years, but public announcements by nominators are common.

The seven nations are: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Gabon, Israel, Pakistan, and Rwanda.

These developments have been highlighted by the White House as evidence of President Trump's "peacemaker" legacy, with aides noting roughly one major peace deal or ceasefire per month since his second term began in January 2025.

Critics, including some international observers, argue that these breakthroughs may be overstated or short-term, and the Nobel process is highly competitive, with winners announced in October.

