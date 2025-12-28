By Staff Writer

December 29, 2025

This report has two principal objectives:

1) inform the public, members of the US Congress (MOCs), and other federal officials about the poisoning* and subsequent murders of upwards of 40,000 American military veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

2) cause MOCs and other federal officials to seriously investigate these alleged murders that occurred during the operation of a nationwide illegal criminal enterprise (explained herein) in violation of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act of 1970.

It is anticipated that a thorough investigation via congressional hearings, etc., will result in a strong criminal referral to the US Department of Justice.

The veterans, along with an estimated 900,000 additional non-veteran victims (explained below), were poisoned in US hospitals when they were given the highly toxic drug Remdesivir as part of the late Dr Anthony Fauci’s mandated hospital COVID treatment protocol.

Tragically, highly effective, low cost, life-saving alternative treatments for the COVID virus such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were routinely denied by hospital physicians and other health care officials.

Some say the denial of these life-saving treatments amounts to premediated murder.

Public testimony of US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Dr David Martin attest to the highly toxic nature of Remdesivir and describe its use as criminal homicide (murder) by causing kidney and other organ failure contributing to or directly causing a patient’s death.

A critical question that must be asked is why did hundreds of thousands of COVID patients in US hospitals continue receiving Remdesivir (and still may be at some hospitals) long after the World Health Organization (WHO), in November 2020, advised that the drug cease to be given to COVID patients?

An interview with Dr Peter McCullough offers an answer to the question, and it appears to be “all about the money” for using the drug.

The facts and estimates presented herein are based on evidence discovered by the Vires Law Group of West Palm Beach, FL, while preparing/submitting extensive legal briefs to attorneys general in seven states (FL, TX, LA, AZ, MO, PA, and OK) alleging numerous violations of state criminal statutes.

For example, the Texas filing and letters from aggrieved family members who lost loved ones during the pandemic can be viewed here. This page contains links to important documents sent to district attorneys in 22 Texas counties, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and the Office of Governor Greg Abbott.

These documents request a criminal investigation of Dr Anthony Fauci and

several other officials for their policies and actions during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The legal brief developed and sent to the above officials was on behalf of the aggrieved families of 46 Texans (victims) who perished in Texas hospitals and other facilities during the pandemic.

The brief identifies alleged crimes per the Texas penal code and presents

substantial evidence developed by attorneys working pro bono.



List of documents:

Methodology Determining Victim Statistics

CDC statistics indicate that over 1.2 million Americans died from the COVID-19 virus.

Based on the findings of the seven state examinations mentioned above, it is estimated that upwards of 80 percent or over 900,000 Americans perished (were murdered) in hospitals due to the nationwide, mandated use of poisonous doses of Remdesivir.

Analysis of letters received from several hundred aggrieved families in seven states indicates that 4.5% of lost loved ones were veterans who received one or more doses of Remdesivir in hospitals.

By extrapolation, 4.5% of 900,000 nationwide Remdesivir victims results in 40,000 estimated veteran Remdesivir victims nationwide.

General Information About Violating the Federal RICO Act

For a criminal violation of the federal RICO Act,

“a person must engage in a pattern of racketeering activity connected to an enterprise. The law defines 35 offenses as constituting racketeering, including gambling, murder, kidnapping, arson, drug dealing, bribery. Significantly, mail and wire fraud are included on the list. These crimes are known as “predicate” offenses. To charge under RICO, at least two predicate crimes within 10 years must have been committed through the enterprise.

Note that an enterprise is required. This might be a crime family, a street gang or a drug cartel. But it may also be a corporation, a political party, or a managed care company.

The enterprise just has to be a discrete entity; but an enterprise is not the same as an individual. Thus, a corporation may be the enterprise through which individuals commit crimes, but it can’t be both an individual and the enterprise.

The criminal RICO statute provides for prison terms of 20 years and severe financial penalties. The law also allows prosecutors to attach assets, so they can’t be whisked out of the country before judgment.”

Violation of the Federal RICO Act by Dr Anthony Fauci and Other High-Level Officials.

A list of accused persons who formed and participated in the alleged nationwide criminal enterprise can be viewed in the Texas legal brief mentioned earlier.

These accused individuals are directly or indirectly responsible for the nationwide criminal enterprise that allegedly murdered an estimated 40,000 military veterans and up to 900,000 additional non-veteran victims.

A. Members and Victims of the Alleged Nationwide Criminal Enterprise.

1. A group of colluders that included prior and present top officials of the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC); Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS); National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID); National Institutes of Health (NIH); and Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

2. Various hospital administrators and staff personnel throughout the US who administered Remdesivir to Covid patients while knowing that the drug was, in effect, highly toxic for humans leading to kidney and other organ failure, eventually causing death.

3. Gilead Sciences, Inc, manufacturer of the drug Remdesivir.

4. Covid hospital patients who received one or more doses of Remdesivir, particularly those who refused the drug and were given it without consent. The great majority of these patients (victims) later died.

B. Actions of the Criminal Enterprise.

1. In April 2020, Dr Anthony Fauci, prior head of the NIAID, announced that Remdesivir “will be the standard of care” for patients with the COVID-19 virus.

Thereafter, Remdesivir became the primary and often only “covered countermeasure” drug in hospital protocols to treat patients with the Covid virus.

The required use of Remdesivir in US hospitals continued throughout 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 even though the WHO, in November 2020, advised that the drug not be used to treat COVID patients.

2. CMS made interstate payments of very large bonuses to hospitals for each dose of Remdesivir (delivered via interstate shipments) given to Covid patients. It is believed that these huge payments, intended to coerce hospital administrators to give a highly toxic drug to Covid patients, are a form of bribery.

3. It is alleged that several top level officials at CDC, NIAID, FDA, and NIH received royalty payments or other types of remuneration/benefits from the widespread use of Remdesivir. Further, that harsh penalties and generous bonuses were given to hospital staffs to ensure compliance with CDC COVID treatment protocols in order to receive the huge federal bonus payments.

4. Gilead Sciences, maker of Remdesivir, was aware of the drug’s toxic nature but continued to accept large payments for its manufacture with seemingly no problem.

C. Predicate Crimes.

There are at least two “predicate crimes” involved with the alleged criminal enterprise: bribery and murder.

Possible additional crimes emanating from the criminal enterprise include manslaughter, fraud, terrorism, kidnapping, and several other crimes.

In conclusion, it is time to thoroughly investigate the illegal criminal enterprise described herein and where warranted, submit criminal referrals to the US Department of Justice for further investigation leading to indictment and prosecution of all those guilty of horrendous crimes.

* Merriam-Webster dictionary defines poison as “a substance that through its chemical action usually kills, injures, or impairs an organism”; this is an accurate description of the effects of Remdesivir on the human body.

BOTTOMLINE

Approximately 40,000 U.S. military veterans died during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the administration of remdesivir, a drug it describes as highly toxic, leading to organ failure and death.

These were premeditated murders under hospital protocols mandated by the late Dr. Anthony Fauci, with effective alternatives like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine supposedly withheld.

The estimate extrapolates from CDC data on 1.2 million total COVID-19 deaths, assuming an 80% “hospital murder rate” based on legal analyses from the Vires Law Group, and claims 4.5% of victims were veterans per family letters submitted to state attorneys general.

Testimonies from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. David Martin, and Dr. Peter McCullough, reportedly label remdesivir’s use as criminal homicide, driven by financial incentives like CMS bonuses and royalties.

Fauci, CDC, NIH, FDA, Gilead Sciences (remdesivir’s manufacturer), and hospital staff are violating the RICO Act through a criminal enterprise involving bribery, fraud, and murder.

It calls for congressional hearings, DOJ criminal referrals, prosecutions, and asset forfeitures.

