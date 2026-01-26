By U.S. Department of War

January 27, 2026

From defending America’s borders and fighting drug trafficking to changes in culture and business operations to better build the nation’s arsenal of freedom, President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spent the past year ushering in a new era characterized by peace through strength.

Here’s a look at the significant accomplishments at the War Department since Inauguration Day 2025.

Restore the Warrior Ethos

Secretary Hegseth traveled to several locations where he personally delivered the oath of enlistment to recruits joining “the greatest fighting force that the world has ever seen.”

He established high and uncompromising standards to revive the legendary American warrior ethos, strengthening the military under its commander in chief, President Donald J. Trump, through unity around the shared purpose of defending the country.

Lethality

Standards

Meritocracy

Recruitment and Reenlistment

COVID-19 Reinstatement

Words Matter: Changing Names

Rebuild the Military

One Big, Beautiful Bill

Arsenal of Freedom

Drone Dominance

Modernization

AI Strategy

Golden Dome

Efficiency

Reestablish Deterrence

Operation Absolute Resolve

Border Security

Supporting Safety in U.S. Cities

Operation Southern Spear

The Indo-Pacific Region

Global Partnerships

Operation Midnight Hammer

Operation Rough Rider

Families and Communities

America’s 250th Birthday

BOTTOMLINE

In his first year back in the White House following the 2024 election, President Donald J. Trump has overseen a significant transformation of the U.S. military, rebranded as the Department of War (DOW) under Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This period, marked by the slogan “peace through strength,” has focused on restoring military readiness, eliminating perceived weaknesses, and achieving key foreign policy victories.

The Trump administration prioritized rebuilding a “lethal” fighting force by removing elements deemed distractions, such as “wokeness and weakness.”

The DOW played a pivotal role in reestablishing U.S. deterrence globally, with several high-profile operations:

Operation Absolute Resolve : Captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, demonstrating resolve in the Western Hemisphere.

Operation Southern Spear : Targeted narco-terrorists, including apprehending stateless oil tankers and shadowing suspicious vessels.

Border security enhancements : Deployed thousands of troops, installed concertina wire, and utilized military assets, culminating in the creation of a National Defense Area and the awarding of a new Border Defense Medal.

Operation Midnight Hammer : A precision B-2 bomber strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, significantly delaying their nuclear program.

Operation Rough Rider : Conducted unrelenting strikes against Houthi forces in the Red Sea following attacks on international shipping.

Strengthened alliances, including reaffirming U.S.-Japan ties against China , advancing AUKUS partnerships, and securing collaborations with Canada, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Panama for Panama Canal security.

Domestic deployments: National Guard in Washington, D.C., for security and urban cleanup, and Marines in Los Angeles to protect federal properties.

These efforts contributed to broader foreign policy wins, such as imposing a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and enacting a Gaza Peace Plan.

Recruitment and retention saw substantial improvements:

Surpassed 2025 enlistment goals across services, including the National Guard, with a notable increase in women enlistees.

Removed unnecessary barriers to enlistment while maintaining high standards through a 12-month review process.

Reinstated service members affected by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate via executive order, expunging adverse actions and offering remedies.

Secretary Hegseth personally engaged in swearing-in ceremonies, including groups of 40 recruits on the West Coast and in Texas, and even a Medal of Honor recipient reenlisting after 15 years.

Metrics and Broader Impact

Over 300,000 drones requested for production under an executive order promoting “Unleashing American Drone Dominance.”

Celebrated the nation’s 250th birthday with “Freedom250” events , reflecting on independence and military heritage.

Overall, the administration touted “365 wins in 365 days,” encompassing military might, veteran support, and global policy shifts. military.com

This first year has been framed as a return to American strength, with the DOW at the forefront of President Trump’s agenda for national security and prosperity.

